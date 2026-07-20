Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 73,672 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TJX opened at $154.51 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

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TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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