Assetmark Inc. Has $44.57 Million Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,906 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Linde were worth $44,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 target price on Linde in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $548.67.

View Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $513.22 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $515.95 and its 200-day moving average is $491.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $548.20. The company has a market capitalization of $237.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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