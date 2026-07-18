Assetmark Inc. Has $58.32 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,987 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 6,779 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.15% of D.R. Horton worth $58,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in D.R. Horton by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,316 shares of the construction company's stock worth $179,428,000 after acquiring an additional 363,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 569,423 shares of the construction company's stock worth $82,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 139.8% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 201,437 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,013,000 after buying an additional 41,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

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D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $149.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.41. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.22 and a 52-week high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is 16.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHI

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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