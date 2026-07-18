Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 146.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,611 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 196,979 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $70,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Lam Research Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $313.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.94. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $438.50. The company has a market capitalization of $391.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Weiss Ratings cut Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Evercore upped their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,192,570. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here