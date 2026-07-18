Assetmark Inc. Purchases 3,462 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,643 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $56,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust.

ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions.

Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions. Positive Sentiment: ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth.

ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth. Neutral Sentiment: ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst.

ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand.

Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk is still a headwind, with China now expected to contribute about 20% of 2026 revenue and U.S.-China export restrictions creating uncertainty around future chipmaking equipment sales.

ASML Stock Down 2.1%

ASML stock opened at $1,747.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,731.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,500.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,999.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $2.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASML's payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here