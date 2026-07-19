Assetmark Inc. Sells 106,402 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,810 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 106,402 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 34,535 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. PeakShares LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. PeakShares LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,172 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD grew its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,662 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in Oracle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 6,972 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $177.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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