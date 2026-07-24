Assetmark Inc. Sells 23,085 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,560 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,085 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roblox alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 2,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $2,292,435.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,588,249.92. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Sean Jack Buckley sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $219,931.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,456.76. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 161,983 shares of company stock worth $7,580,990 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Arete Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of Roblox and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.41. The business's 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roblox, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roblox wasn't on the list.

While Roblox currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here