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Assetmark Inc. Sells 26,023 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Dynatrace logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Assetmark reduced its Dynatrace stake by 71% in the first quarter, selling 26,023 shares and retaining 10,606 shares valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors collectively own 94.28% of the company.
  • Dynatrace exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.41 EPS and $531.72 million in revenue, with revenue up 19.4% year over year. The stock opened at $41.67, near its 50-day average of $42.41.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $49.42, despite several firms lowering their targets.
  • Interested in Dynatrace? Here are five stocks we like better.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,606 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,023 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 200,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $1,212,000. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 776,955 shares of the company's stock worth $33,673,000 after acquiring an additional 69,318 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 651.7% during the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 34,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $1,938,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:DT opened at $41.67 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $49.42.

View Our Latest Report on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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