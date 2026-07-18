Assetmark Inc. Trims Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,270 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $45,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,802,256,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 88,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,834,210,000 after purchasing an additional 194,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,634,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,215,516,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.4%

ADI stock opened at $375.36 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $406.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.96.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp lifted its earnings estimates for Analog Devices across FY2026, FY2027 and several interim quarters, signaling stronger expected demand and profitability ahead. Analog Devices analyst estimate update

KeyCorp lifted its earnings estimates for Analog Devices across FY2026, FY2027 and several interim quarters, signaling stronger expected demand and profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reaffirmed an Overweight rating and a $525 target price, which implies meaningful upside versus the current trading range. Analog Devices analyst rating and target

KeyCorp reaffirmed an rating and a target price, which implies meaningful upside versus the current trading range. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted ADI’s expanding liquidity via a new $3 billion credit line and its planned Empower Semiconductor deal, which could help fund growth in industrial and AI data center markets. ADI credit line and AI power deal article

Earlier coverage highlighted ADI’s expanding liquidity via a new and its planned Empower Semiconductor deal, which could help fund growth in industrial and AI data center markets. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles comparing ADI with other technology peers suggest the stock’s relative performance is being watched closely, but they do not point to a specific new company event. ADI peer performance article

Recent articles comparing ADI with other technology peers suggest the stock’s relative performance is being watched closely, but they do not point to a specific new company event. Negative Sentiment: ADI recently underperformed the broader market in a session cited by market coverage, reflecting some near-term selling pressure in the stock. ADI declines more than market article

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,295,536.77. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here