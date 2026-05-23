Associated Banc Corp Purchases 1,398 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,036 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.6% of Associated Banc Corp's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $62,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,066.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm's 50-day moving average is $942.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1,003.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,344.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,220.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its Buy rating on LLY and raised its price target to $1,283 , signaling confidence in further upside. MarketScreener Latest Ratings

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its rating on LLY and raised its price target to , signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,330 , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. MarketScreener

Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs.

New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced an acquisition of Engage Biologics, extending its gene-therapy ambitions; this supports long-term diversification, but the near-term stock impact is less direct. Eli Lilly’s Engage Biologics Deal Extends Genetic Bets Beyond Obesity Boom

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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