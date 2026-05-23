Associated Banc Corp Purchases 17,038 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,122 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.3% of Associated Banc Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $50,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.84. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $990,462. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus set a $108.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here