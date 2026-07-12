Associated Banc Corp Sells 175,971 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,959 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 175,971 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 3.4% of Associated Banc Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in Lam Research were worth $127,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 56.9% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,581 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $21,063,000 after buying an additional 35,747 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $13,781,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 179.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 138.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 353,969 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,629,000 after purchasing an additional 205,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,880,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,276,366. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $438.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 from $380 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock.

Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 from $380 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus boosted its target to $425 from $325 and reiterated a buy rating, citing above-consensus estimates and suggesting further upside for LRCX.

Stifel Nicolaus boosted its target to $425 from $325 and reiterated a buy rating, citing above-consensus estimates and suggesting further upside for LRCX. Positive Sentiment: Needham also increased its target to $390 from $300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that Lam Research is well positioned to benefit from AI-driven chip demand.

Needham also increased its target to $390 from $300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that Lam Research is well positioned to benefit from AI-driven chip demand. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted Lam Research as a beneficiary of broader AI infrastructure spending and possible easing of China-related chip restrictions, which could improve sentiment across semiconductor equipment names. Does AI Rebound and China Chip Access Shift Change The Bull Case For Lam Research (LRCX)?

Additional coverage highlighted Lam Research as a beneficiary of broader AI infrastructure spending and possible easing of China-related chip restrictions, which could improve sentiment across semiconductor equipment names. Neutral Sentiment: Lam Research announced that it will host its June quarter financial conference call and webcast on July 29, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch.

Lam Research announced that it will host its June quarter financial conference call and webcast on July 29, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so it does not appear to be a factor driving the move.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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