Associated Banc Corp Sells 7,759 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,550 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Associated Banc Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock worth $36,050,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company's stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,814 shares of the company's stock worth $23,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,270,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE PG opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $336.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $170.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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