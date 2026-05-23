Associated Banc Corp Trims Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Associated Banc Corp cut its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 61,366 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 3.4% of Associated Banc Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Associated Banc Corp owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $132,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,552,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels.

Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run.

The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Article: Lam Research focused on adding AI to chipmaking tools as it eyes US expansion, CEO says

Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: The company launched a new research lab in Salzburg focused on panel-level chip packaging, aiming to improve chip density and reduce packaging costs as AI demand rises.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $305.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $79.49 and a one year high of $309.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.07 and a 200 day moving average of $215.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Argus increased their target price on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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