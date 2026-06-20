AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS Position Increased by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 3,320.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,343 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,959 shares during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile accounts for about 0.8% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of ASTS opened at $80.66 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a current ratio of 18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.89.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,297,342.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 503,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,244,498.39. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,350,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $116,397,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,980,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,412,448,964.10. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,185,809 shares of company stock valued at $284,200,492 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASTS. Zacks Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $81.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASTS

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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