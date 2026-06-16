Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Acquires New Shares in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,719,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,980,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,285,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,947,272,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,875,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,341,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.4%

BMY stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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