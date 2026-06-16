Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 3,200 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,253,728,000 after purchasing an additional 904,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $866,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,276 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $825,608,000 after purchasing an additional 828,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $705,105,000 after purchasing an additional 199,545 shares in the last quarter.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $2,107.86 on Tuesday. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2,119.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,316.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $766.22. The company has a market capitalization of $312.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 4.88.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,954,752. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNDK shares. Barclays raised Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,580.67.

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Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

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