Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Grows Stock Position in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) by 844.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,593 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 55,967 shares during the quarter. GlobalFoundries makes up approximately 1.0% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd's holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GFS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 372,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 57,774 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP grew its position in GlobalFoundries by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 49,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 40,410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,454 shares of the company's stock worth $95,315,000 after purchasing an additional 350,743 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 184,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 82,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,232 shares of the company's stock worth $63,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,755 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $210,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at $503,263.15. This trade represents a 29.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Samak L. Azar sold 335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $25,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,858. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $1,458,605.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GFS

GlobalFoundries Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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