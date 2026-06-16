Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd cut its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up about 0.9% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COF

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $194.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.38 and a 200-day moving average of $207.20. The company has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.Capital One Financial's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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