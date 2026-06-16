Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,260 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,022,597,000 after buying an additional 625,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $469,606,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,333,367,000 after buying an additional 375,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,103,453,000 after buying an additional 332,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock worth $289,349,000 after buying an additional 309,217 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,991.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $1,951.63 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $489.98 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,792.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,396.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total transaction of $2,599,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,282,648.22. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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