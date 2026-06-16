Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Howmet Aerospace makes up approximately 0.7% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock worth $9,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 664,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,365,429 shares of the company's stock worth $3,765,280,000 after purchasing an additional 400,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,307,538 shares of the company's stock worth $2,316,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,877,771 shares of the company's stock worth $2,134,545,000 after purchasing an additional 255,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $1,793,698,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $270.91 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.06 and a 1-year high of $280.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.50. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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