Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in onsemi $ON

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,755 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. onsemi comprises 0.6% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised onsemi from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on onsemi

Key Stories Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $134.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading

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