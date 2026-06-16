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Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
Illinois Tool Works logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd initiated a new position in Illinois Tool Works, buying 4,920 shares valued at about $1.21 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Illinois Tool Works reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings of $2.66 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion, and it raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to 11.10–11.50.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.61 per share, or $6.44 annually, for a 2.5% yield, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus “Reduce” with an average target price of $271.92.
  • Interested in Illinois Tool Works? Here are five stocks we like better.

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.9%

ITW opened at $262.34 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.82 and a fifty-two week high of $303.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $258.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $271.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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