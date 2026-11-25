Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 819.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,675 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 336,610 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.22% of Astera Labs worth $134,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amazon Com Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the second quarter worth about $134,172,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,277,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company's stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Astera Labs from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Astera Labs from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $325.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $191.30 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.89 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 3.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.87.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 153.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 96,089 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total transaction of $19,853,909.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,170,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,864,413.12. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 4,380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total transaction of $904,995.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 92,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,048,297.80. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 417,090 shares of company stock valued at $102,663,347. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Its products are designed to help move data among processors, accelerators, memory and other components in high-performance computing systems. The company's portfolio includes Aries PCIe and CXL retimers, Taurus Ethernet smart cable modules, Scorpio fabric switches and Leo CXL memory connectivity controllers. Astera Labs also offers software tools to help customers configure and monitor its connectivity products.

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