Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 128.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,721 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 47,081 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $14,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,300,344,000 after acquiring an additional 84,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,684,000 after purchasing an additional 760,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock worth $403,598,000 after purchasing an additional 104,935 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,934,688 shares of the company's stock worth $321,855,000 after purchasing an additional 393,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,467 shares of the company's stock worth $321,818,000 after buying an additional 480,009 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total value of $60,543,877.74. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,287,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $569,098,483.24. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 8,994 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $4,047,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,083,950. The trade was a 66.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,164,441 shares of company stock valued at $526,198,280. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.75.

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Astera Labs Stock Down 11.5%

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $382.89 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.18 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $322.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.73. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 3.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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