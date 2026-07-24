Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,520 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Astera Labs worth $52,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock worth $2,300,344,000 after purchasing an additional 84,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock worth $515,684,000 after buying an additional 760,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Astera Labs by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,598,000 after acquiring an additional 104,935 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Astera Labs by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,934,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,855,000 after acquiring an additional 393,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Astera Labs by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,818,000 after acquiring an additional 480,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Astera Labs Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $326.97 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $357.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.19. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.93, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 3.66. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ALAB. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $225.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 136,974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.01, for a total value of $60,543,877.74. Following the sale, the director owned 1,287,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,098,483.24. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

See Also

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