Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Qualcomm by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Argus set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $188.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Up 6.2%

QCOM stock opened at $226.11 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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