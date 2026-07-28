Astrazeneca Plc $AZN Holdings Lifted by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) by 22,315.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675,125 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,667,652 shares during the period. Astrazeneca comprises about 8.8% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Astrazeneca worth $325,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,601,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,791,051,000 after purchasing an additional 438,709 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Astrazeneca by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,157,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,537,684,000 after buying an additional 445,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Astrazeneca by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878,726 shares of the company's stock worth $2,435,716,000 after buying an additional 432,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Astrazeneca by 546.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,667,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,315,026,000 after buying an additional 5,635,812 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Astrazeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $1,202,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company's stock.

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Astrazeneca News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

Astrazeneca Stock Up 0.4%

AZN stock opened at $170.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Astrazeneca Plc has a 1 year low of $142.98 and a 1 year high of $212.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.99. The firm has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.24.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. Astrazeneca had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astrazeneca Plc will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC lowered Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.00.

View Our Latest Report on AZN

Astrazeneca Profile

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

Further Reading

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