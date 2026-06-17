Atalan Capital Partners LP Has $186.43 Million Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Atalan Capital Partners LP lowered its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379,500 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 108,500 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 13.3% of Atalan Capital Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atalan Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of Amphenol worth $186,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Amphenol by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $158.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company's 50 day moving average is $140.93 and its 200 day moving average is $139.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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