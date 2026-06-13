Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,546 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $32,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,518 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,136 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in United Rentals by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,057 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,479,732.62. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $1,076.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $682.08 and a 52-week high of $1,106.88. The stock's 50 day moving average is $920.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $862.24. The company has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.86 earnings per share. United Rentals's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's payout ratio is 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price target on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Rentals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,045.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

See Also

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