Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $13.52 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 31,631 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $57,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum.

Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments.

Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing risks from costs and the broader macroeconomic environment, which could pressure margins if conditions weaken.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $157.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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