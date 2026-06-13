Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $16.08 Million Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,025 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,445 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $16,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock worth $26,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CocaCola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,858,003 shares of the company's stock worth $11,083,296,000 after buying an additional 923,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,984,203 shares of the company's stock worth $6,273,037,000 after buying an additional 433,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth $3,865,807,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,289,857 shares of the company's stock worth $2,816,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $355.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $84.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated its buy view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength.

RBC Capital reiterated its view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the 2026 FIFA World Cup , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament.

Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to strong Q1 results , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Coca-Cola’s Q1 Results Prove It's a Good Buy to Hold and Hold

Market commentary also pointed to , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s reliable dividend and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers.

Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Jennifer K. Mann disclosed a stock sale, but it was conducted under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tied to equity-award tax withholding, making it less of a concern than discretionary insider selling.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 207,400 shares in the company, valued at $16,480,004. This represents a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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