Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646,235 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 671,208 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $90,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,809,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,371,118 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,448,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,774,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,619,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,169,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,783,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,958,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,833 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $55.96 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.66 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.Bank of America's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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