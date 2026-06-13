Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,592 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 11,998 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $89,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the retailer's stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,128 shares of the retailer's stock worth $62,850,000 after buying an additional 75,464 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 44,881 shares of the retailer's stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. M1 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4%

Walmart stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $963.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.Walmart's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $150.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 661,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,021,470.96. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,908. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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