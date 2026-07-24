Atika Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,100 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises about 1.7% of Atika Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atika Capital Management LLC's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $13,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 55.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cloudflare from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.19.

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Cloudflare Stock Down 2.4%

Cloudflare stock opened at $262.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $291.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,050.12, a P/E/G ratio of 274.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $5,618,199.51. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,291.75. This represents a 35.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Graham-Cumming sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $623,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 494,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,381,097.52. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 564,903 shares of company stock worth $127,356,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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