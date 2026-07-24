Atika Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. Atika Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Acadia Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 743,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 312,172 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $957,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 717.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 256,669 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $2,838,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial raised Acadia Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $34.01 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $828.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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