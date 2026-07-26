Atkore Inc. $ATKR Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,623 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,106 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.12% of Atkore worth $22,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,385,741 shares of the company's stock worth $87,648,000 after acquiring an additional 218,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atkore by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,991 shares of the company's stock worth $72,341,000 after purchasing an additional 97,514 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Atkore by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 960,450 shares of the company's stock worth $60,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,850 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $51,189,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $49,571,000.

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Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 3,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $242,839.39. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,007.43. This represents a 16.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 2,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $206,202.33. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,998.70. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Atkore from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $138.33.

View Our Latest Report on Atkore

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.64. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $90.16.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Atkore had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.The company had revenue of $731.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Atkore's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Atkore's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.87%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore International Group Inc NYSE: ATKR is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company's electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

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