Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 130,681 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 999.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,754 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 130,681 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's holdings in Netflix were worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.37. The company has a market cap of $369.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix said its content investments have topped $135 billion over the past decade and generated an estimated $325 billion of economic impact worldwide, supporting more than 425,000 jobs. That reinforces the scale of its production engine and can bolster confidence in the long-term growth story. Reuters article

Netflix said its content investments have topped $135 billion over the past decade and generated an estimated $325 billion of economic impact worldwide, supporting more than 425,000 jobs. That reinforces the scale of its production engine and can bolster confidence in the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment also appears to be improving around Netflix’s pricing power and ad-supported business, with analysts and market commentary pointing to rising revenue, improving margins, and strong ad growth expectations. Benzinga article

Investor sentiment also appears to be improving around Netflix’s pricing power and ad-supported business, with analysts and market commentary pointing to rising revenue, improving margins, and strong ad growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is still drawing bullish Wall Street coverage, with recent analyst price targets clustering well above the current share price, suggesting many expect further upside if execution stays on track. Zacks article

Netflix is still drawing bullish Wall Street coverage, with recent analyst price targets clustering well above the current share price, suggesting many expect further upside if execution stays on track. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix is also being highlighted in media comparisons versus Disney and other peers, but these pieces are mostly commentary on the streaming landscape rather than new company-specific fundamentals. 247WallSt article

Netflix is also being highlighted in media comparisons versus Disney and other peers, but these pieces are mostly commentary on the streaming landscape rather than new company-specific fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued Netflix, alleging the company illegally collected data on children and used “dark patterns” to make the platform addictive. Even if Netflix disputes the claims, the lawsuit creates legal, regulatory, and reputational risk that could pressure the stock. Reuters lawsuit article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here