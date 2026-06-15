Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,772 Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,772 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,789,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,023,795,000 after purchasing an additional 638,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,103,196,000 after acquiring an additional 323,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,089,803,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,087,878,000 after acquiring an additional 234,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of COF stock opened at $184.44 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The stock has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business's fifty day moving average is $189.13 and its 200-day moving average is $207.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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