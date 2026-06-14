Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,841 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 424.6% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $77,234,000 after buying an additional 211,040 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $280,439,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 51.7% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,278,000 after buying an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $271.77 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50-day moving average is $250.02 and its 200-day moving average is $270.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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