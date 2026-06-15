Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PEP opened at $144.27 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $151.11 and its 200-day moving average is $152.41. The stock has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.48.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.94%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.35.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP
Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo continues to expand its autonomous freight network with Gatik, a move that could improve logistics efficiency and help address staffing challenges in hard-to-serve routes. How PepsiCo’s Driverless Freight Rollout With Gatik (PEP) Has Changed Its Investment Story
- Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted sustainability-focused farmer financing through Compeer Financial, which supports PepsiCo’s supply chain and long-term agricultural sourcing strategy. Compeer Financial Collaborates with PepsiCo to Provide Strip-Till Equipment Financing
- Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo was included in a Q1 review of beverage, alcohol, and tobacco stocks, but the article was primarily a peer comparison and did not indicate a major new catalyst. Beverages, Alcohol, and Tobacco Stocks Q1 In Review: PepsiCo NASDAQ: PEP Vs Peers
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimate changes were modest, with Erste Group trimming FY2027 EPS slightly to $9.14 from $9.15, suggesting limited impact on the outlook.
- Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target on PepsiCo to $150 from $165 and kept a hold rating, signaling more cautious near-term sentiment on the stock. TD Cowen adjusts PepsiCo price target to 150 from 165
- Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler also lowered its price target on PepsiCo to $178 from $181, reinforcing the view that analysts see only limited upside from here. Piper Sandler adjusts price target on PepsiCo to 178 from 181
PepsiCo Profile
(Free Report
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PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
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