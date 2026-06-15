Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,143 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $115.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $119.21.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $3,654,459.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,994.87. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here