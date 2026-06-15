Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.35 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,056 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 113,906 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the technology company's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Key Hewlett Packard Enterprise News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from “hold” to “strong-buy” , a direct bullish catalyst that can attract momentum and upgrade-driven buying. Zacks upgrade report

Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from , a direct bullish catalyst that can attract momentum and upgrade-driven buying. Positive Sentiment: Several Zacks articles placed HPE on Strong Buy lists for momentum and income investors, reinforcing the view that the stock has favorable technical and style-score support. Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 11th

Several Zacks articles placed HPE on lists for momentum and income investors, reinforcing the view that the stock has favorable technical and style-score support. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst coverage cited potential upside of about 47% , suggesting the market may be re-rating HPE higher on improved earnings estimates and valuation arguments. Analyst upside article

Wall Street analyst coverage cited , suggesting the market may be re-rating HPE higher on improved earnings estimates and valuation arguments. Neutral Sentiment: InvestorPlace published a broader AI-investing commentary about “the next Nvidia,” which does not specifically change HPE fundamentals but reflects continued market enthusiasm for AI-related hardware and infrastructure names. InvestorPlace AI commentary

InvestorPlace published a broader AI-investing commentary about “the next Nvidia,” which does not specifically change HPE fundamentals but reflects continued market enthusiasm for AI-related hardware and infrastructure names. Neutral Sentiment: An MSN piece asked whether HPE is a buy, sell, or hold after Q1 earnings; this is more of a valuation check than a new catalyst, but it keeps the post-earnings debate active. MSN buy/sell/hold article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 264,432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $6,658,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,837,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,263,944.22. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,144,667.54. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business's revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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