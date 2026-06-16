Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $525,000 in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Avnet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,697 shares of the company's stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,148,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Avnet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Avnet by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 353,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,012,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,920 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $1,983,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,023,648.76. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Avnet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avnet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Avnet from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Avnet to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVT

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.86%.The firm's revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Avnet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Avnet's dividend payout ratio is 54.47%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc NASDAQ: AVT is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet's offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

Further Reading

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