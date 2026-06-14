Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18. The company has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.35. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $20,185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares in the company, valued at $316,858,235.98. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $931,006.67. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 81,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,674.99. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 571,602 shares worth $41,959,746. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOOD shares. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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