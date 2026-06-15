Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $937,000 Investment in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,927 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the construction company's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company's stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Toll Brothers from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Toll Brothers from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Key Headlines Impacting Toll Brothers

Here are the key news stories impacting Toll Brothers this week:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $146.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $139.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.55. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,877,847.40. This represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Toll Brothers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toll Brothers wasn't on the list.

While Toll Brothers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here