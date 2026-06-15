Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,388 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $466,653,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 120.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,703,049 shares of the construction company's stock worth $225,024,000 after buying an additional 930,287 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 5,485.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 930,622 shares of the construction company's stock worth $109,125,000 after buying an additional 913,959 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,555,304 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,589,495,000 after buying an additional 655,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $68,379,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, COO Matthew William Koart sold 7,457 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $894,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000. The trade was a 20.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $391,264.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,540 shares in the company, valued at $414,817.20. This trade represents a 48.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM opened at $123.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $144.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. PulteGroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PulteGroup from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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