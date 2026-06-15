Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,747 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,043 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $36,165,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,810 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,600,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $258.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company's 50-day moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average is $212.81. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $265.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 26.83 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Trending Headlines about Valero Energy

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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