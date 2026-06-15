Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 969.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,158,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Marriott International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $402.54 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.55 and a 52-week high of $403.25. The stock has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $382.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here