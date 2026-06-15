Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $1.01 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $125.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $8,182,190 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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